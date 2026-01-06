Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China benchmark jumps 1.50%

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian stocks extended a global record run on Tuesday as investors overlooked geopolitical tensions and looked ahead to the release of key U.S. economic data for direction.

A report showed U.S. manufacturing activity shrank in December by the most since 2024, boosting bets for more policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index retreated on improved risk sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed in an interview with NBC News that his country is not at war with Venezuela.

Gold added to strong overnight gains to hover above $4,460 an ounce while oil prices eased after settling up $1 a barrel in the previous session on concerns about the possible impact on crude flows from Venezuela, home to the world's largest oil reserves.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.50 percent to 4,083.67, reaching its highest level in more than a decade ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.38 percent to 26,710.45, driven by gains in the financial sector.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

