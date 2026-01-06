Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.69%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.69%

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.69% at 23126.85 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Divis Laboratories Ltd added 4.38%, Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose 4.01% and Lupin Ltd gained 3.17%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 0.00% over last one year compared to the 10.85% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index has dropped 1.18% and Nifty Media index is down 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.27% to close at 26178.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.44% to close at 85063.34 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Satin Creditcare gains after board approves Rs 100-cr NCD issue

Sensex settles 376 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

SABTNL gains after board approves multiple corporate actions

Axita Cotton reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

