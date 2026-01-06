Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Trent and HDFC Bank were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,281.90, a premium of 103.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,178.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 71.60 points or 0.27% to 26,178.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.04% to 10.02.

Reliance Industries, Trent and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Satin Creditcare gains after board approves Rs 100-cr NCD issue

Satin Creditcare gains after board approves Rs 100-cr NCD issue

Sensex settles 376 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

Sensex settles 376 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

SABTNL gains after board approves multiple corporate actions

SABTNL gains after board approves multiple corporate actions

Axita Cotton reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Axita Cotton reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

CDG Petchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

CDG Petchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPremier Energies ShareNifty Metal Index TodayONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesSensex Fall TodayUS Visa RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon