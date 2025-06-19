China's benchmark drop 0.79%

The Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee's economic projections showed unemployment and inflation rising higher than officials previously thought due to tariff-related uncertainties.
Elsewhere, the Trump administration offered few clues about whether the U.S. will join Israel's offensive aimed at destroying Tehran's nuclear program.
The dollar was firm in Asian trade, sending gold prices down below $3,360 per ounce. Oil prices rose about 1 percent on fears that a wider regional conflict could disrupt Middle East oil exports.
China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.79 percent to 3,362.11 as the latest stimulus announcements made at Shanghai's Lujiazui Forum fell short of expectations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content