Adani Ports drops 9.24% in seven days as Israel-Iran tensions escalate

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone India fell 2.50% to Rs 1,338, extending losses for the seventh consecutive trading session.Shares of the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone lost 9.24% in seven consecutive trading sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 1474.35 on 10 June 2025.
On the BSE, 57,330 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,604.15 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 993.85 on 21 Nov 2024.
The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month, down 4.89% compared with 1.14% fall in the Sensex.
The scrip had outperformed the market in past three months, rising 15.47% as against Sensex's gains 8.08%.
The counter had underperformed the market in past one year and fell 7.40% as against a 5.29% jump in the Sensex.
On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 23.593. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
On the daily chart, the stock was trading below its 50-day and 100-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1,407.28 and 1,432.13 respectively. These levels will act as crucial resistance zones in near term.
The stock of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has come under pressure due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The decline is primarily attributed to the companys significant exposure to Haifa Port in northern Israel, where it holds a 70% stake.
According to reports, Iranian missile strikes have severely damaged several key locations in Israel, including the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building, hospitals, state media offices, and other infrastructure. Multiple civilian casualties and injuries have been reported. The Israel-Iran war entered its seventh day today, with continued missile attacks targeting central and northern Israel. Investors remain cautious, closely tracking developments in the region and their potential impact on Adani Ports international operations.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry).
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.8% to Rs 3,014.22 crore on 23.1% increase in net sales to Rs 8,488.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
