China's Markets End Lower As Inflation Slips To 0.2%

The dollar recovered from a three-week low and Treasury yields rose slightly as investors eyed the second round of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.68 percent to 2,939.36 as data showed consumer inflation in the country slipped to 0.2 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May, signaling weak consumer demand.

Producer prices posted an annual fall of 0.8 percent in June, as expected, but slower than the 1.4 percent fall in May.

Asian shares ended mixed on Wednesday, with Japanese markets reaching another record high, buoyed by a weaker yen and strong gains in technology shares as Nvidia supplier TSMC's sales surged past expectations on AI infrastructure demand.