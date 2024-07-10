Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China's Markets End Lower As Inflation Slips To 0.2%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Asian shares ended mixed on Wednesday, with Japanese markets reaching another record high, buoyed by a weaker yen and strong gains in technology shares as Nvidia supplier TSMC's sales surged past expectations on AI infrastructure demand.
The dollar recovered from a three-week low and Treasury yields rose slightly as investors eyed the second round of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.68 percent to 2,939.36 as data showed consumer inflation in the country slipped to 0.2 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May, signaling weak consumer demand.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Producer prices posted an annual fall of 0.8 percent in June, as expected, but slower than the 1.4 percent fall in May.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mihir shah

LIVE: Mumbai court directs police to find out people who helped BMW hit-and-run accused

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Investors from West Asia, Japan eying YES Bank's $5 bn stake sale: Report

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia hails PM Modi's visit to Moscow, calls it 'historic, game-changing'

Premiumfunding winter, startup, india inc

Union Budget 2024: Here's what startups, investors expect from Modi 3.0

Indian Army tank

Army commander visits LOC, asks troops to be prepared for future challenges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon