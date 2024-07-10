TVS Motor launches 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition

Speaking at the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "The TVS Apache series has consistently led the way in innovation, and bringing state-of-the-art technology to enthusiasts. With a robust community of 5.5 million TVS Apache riders worldwide, this launch underscores the company's dedication to delivering aspirational products that reflect TVS Motor's racing heritage and engineering excellence, addressing the evolving needs of our customers. The motorcycle highlights TVS Motor Company's engineering expertise, incorporating a range of advanced technologies and performance upgrades. In line with this commitment, the all-new 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition, is ready to set new standards in its segment, offering unmatched performance, advanced features, and a unique raceinspired design.

The motorcycle showcases TVSM's engineering prowess, featuring an array of advanced technologies and performance enhancements. It comes equipped with India's most powerful 160cc air-cooled engine, delivering an impressive 16.04 PS @ 8750 RPM. The inclusion of best-in-segment features such as three ride modes (Sport, Urban, and Rain), a digital LCD cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamp and tail lamp, and GTT (Glide Through Technology) positions this motorcycle at the forefront of innovation. The motorcycle is packed with best-in-class features, including three ride modes (Sport, Urban, and Rain), a digital LCD cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamps and tail lamps, and Glide Through Technology (GTT), positioning it at the cutting edge of innovation.

The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition priced at Rs 128720 (ex-showroom, Delhi) is available for booking starting today at authorized TVS Motor Company dealerships across India.

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) today announced the launch of its 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition.