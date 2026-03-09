Monday, March 09, 2026 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index drops 0.67%

China's Shanghai Composite index drops 0.67%

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks tanked on Monday as oil surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022 amid escalating political tensions in West Asia.

Tensions in the Gulf escalated following reports of explosions at Al Udeid Air Base, the largest United States military installation in the Middle East.

Bahrain's state oil company has declared force majeure on its shipments after Iranian strikes in the region set the largest oil facility on fire.

Crude prices surged more than 25 percent in early Asian trade, amid fears of supply disruptions, triggering risk-off sentiment across global markets and pushing investors toward the dollar.

 

The dollar surged while gold trimmed early losses to trade above $5,100 an ounce as investors braced for a prolonged conflict in the Middle East that could send energy costs even higher.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.67 percent to 4,096.60 after the release of mixed inflation data, with the consumer-price growth accelerating to the quickest in over three years in February while factory deflation moderated again.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market ends with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 24,050 mark

Market ends with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 24,050 mark

Euro speculative net longs extend decline

Euro speculative net longs extend decline

IRFC board OKs Rs 70,000 cr borrowing plan for FY27

IRFC board OKs Rs 70,000 cr borrowing plan for FY27

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

HDFC Life appoints Vijay Vaidyanathan as Chief Human Resource Officer

HDFC Life appoints Vijay Vaidyanathan as Chief Human Resource Officer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance