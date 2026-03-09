Monday, March 09, 2026 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs extend decline

Euro speculative net longs extend decline

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market extended fall from around two and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 136498 contracts in the data reported through March 03, 2026. This was a weekly decline of 20358 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRFC board OKs Rs 70,000 cr borrowing plan for FY27

IRFC board OKs Rs 70,000 cr borrowing plan for FY27

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

HDFC Life appoints Vijay Vaidyanathan as Chief Human Resource Officer

HDFC Life appoints Vijay Vaidyanathan as Chief Human Resource Officer

Board of Railtel Corporation of India recommends Second interim dividend

Board of Railtel Corporation of India recommends Second interim dividend

India's digital reforms have fundamentally transformed business environment, says government

India's digital reforms have fundamentally transformed business environment, says government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance