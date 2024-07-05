China's Shanghai Composite Index Falls 0.26%

The dollar retreated from its elevated levels as traders eyed the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's future policy path.

Gold prices were set for a second straight weekly gain on bets the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in September.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.26 percent to 2,949.93 as European tariffs on electric cars from China took effect. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.27 percent to 17,799.61.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Asian stocks fell broadly on Friday as EU tariffs on Chinese imports took effect and China announced the next step in its anti-dumping investigation into European brandy imports.