Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as gross advances rises 6% YoY in Q1 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank added 1.16% to Rs 42.67 after the bank's gross advances grew 6.02% to Rs 10,644 crore as on 30 June 2024 from Rs 10,040 crore as on 30 June 2023.
On sequential basis, gross advances rose 2.38% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 10,397 crore as on 30 June 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The private lender reported 7.75% growth in total deposits to Rs 14,440 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 13,402 crore recorded Q1 FY24 and rose 1.27% from Rs 14,259 crore as on 31 March 2024.
Total business stood at Rs 25,084 crore as on 30 June 2024, registering a growth of 7% YoY and 1.73% on QoQ basis.
CASA as on 30 June 2024 was at Rs 4,504 crore (up 6.18% YoY and up 2.81% QoQ). Gold loan came in at Rs 3,153 crore during the period under review, rising 28.64% YoY and 11.06% QoQ.
Dhanlakshmi Bank offered services of personal banking are savings account, current account, term deposit, personal loans, car loans, home loans, business loans, loan against property, credit card, debit card, internet banking and mobile banking services.
The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 3.31crore in Q4 FY24, which is sharply lower as comared with the net profit of Rs 38.17 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income of the bank rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 347.30 crore during the period under review.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM, UK

LIVE: Rishi Sunak formally resigns as prime minister after dominant Labour victory in UK elections

Made By Google, Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 series: New design to AI features and more, what to expect

Gurugram Sector 37D: A Nexus of Connectivity and Investment Brilliance

Realty firm Experion Developers buys 8-acre land in Gurugram for Rs 400 cr

thali food plate

Costlier veggies make vegetarian thali dearer by 10% in June: CRISIL

Tap, water, water crisis

Bihar cancels tenders worth Rs 3,600 cr issued by Mahagathbandhan regime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon