Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 1.24% to 12.70.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,386, a premium of 62.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,323.85 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 21.70 points or 0.09% to 24,323.85.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.24% to 12.70.
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

