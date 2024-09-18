China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.49%

Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session broadly higher as investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's first cut to interest rates in more than four years.
There is a debate about the size of reduction after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly ticked up in August in a sign of ongoing consumer resilience.
The U.S. dollar was muted below 101 mark in Asian trading and gold held steady while oil resumed slide after a two-day rally on concerns about the ongoing impact of Hurricane Francine on output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Trading was closed in Hong Kong for a national holiday. South Korea's market was also closed for thanksgiving Chuseok holidays.
China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.49 percent to 2,717.28 on stimulus hopes as trading resumed after a holiday break.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content