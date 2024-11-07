Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,281, a premium of 81.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,199.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 284.70 points or 1.16% to 24,199.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.05% to 15.03.

Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden set to address nation after Trump's historic victory

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

engineering research and development, ER&D

Despite chaos, West Asia remains positive for engineering companies

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Northern Arc secures $65 mn commitment from global firms for climate fund

Ananth Narayan

BFSI Summit: Sebi WTM calls for strengthening of MII governance framework

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon