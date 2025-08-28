Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinese markets rally

Chinese markets rally

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday as Nvidia's strong results quelled worries over weakening AI demand.

Regional gains, however, remained capped due to Fed independence worries and reports suggesting that the Mexican government is set to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, including cars, textiles, and plastics, as part of its 2026 budget proposal.

Elsewhere, Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa has cancelled his trip to the United States for tariff negotiations between the two countries at the last minute due to technical matters, the government said in a statement.

Chinese markets rallied as Nvidia's Chinese competitors surged on optimism about localization efforts. Cambricon Technologies jumped 15.7 percent and SMIC shares surged 11 percent. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.14 percent to 3,843.60.

 

Equity Indices tumble as US slaps tariff on Indian imports

National Financial Reporting Authority Chair highlights need for building resilience through stronger financial oversight and governance

Sai Life Sciences commissions phase II of its production block in Bidar (Unit IV)

Australian Dollar supported after elevated inflation reading

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

Aug 28 2025

