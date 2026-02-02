Monday, February 02, 2026 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engineering receives credit ratings from ICRA

H.G. Infra Engineering receives credit ratings from ICRA

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering has received credit rating from ICRA as under:

Long term fund based cash credit (Rs 700 crore) - ICRA AA-; Positive
Long term / short term non fund based bank guarantee (Rs3,800 crore) - ICRA AA-; Positive / ICRA A1+
Non convertible debentures (Rs 400 crore) - ICRA AA-; Positive

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

