H.G. Infra Engineering receives credit ratings from ICRA
H.G. Infra Engineering has received credit rating from ICRA as under:
Long term fund based cash credit (Rs 700 crore) - ICRA AA-; Positive
Long term / short term non fund based bank guarantee (Rs3,800 crore) - ICRA AA-; Positive / ICRA A1+
Non convertible debentures (Rs 400 crore) - ICRA AA-; Positive
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:04 PM IST