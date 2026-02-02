Transworld Shipping Lines completes acquisition of Transworld Integrated Logistek & Transworld Logistics

Transworld Shipping Lines (formerly known as Shreyas Shipping & Logistics) announced the successful acquisition of 100% equity stake in Transworld Integrated Logistek (TILPL) and Transworld Logistics (TLPL). With this landmark transaction, TILPL & TLPL become wholly owned subsidiaries of Transworld Shipping Lines, further strengthening the Company's position as a comprehensive logistics solutions provider.

