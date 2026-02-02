Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 198 MW wind energy for Tata Steel

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has successfully commissioned a 198 MW wind energy project for Tata Steel under the Group Captive model in Karur, Tamil Nadu, one of the largest wind projects of its kind.

The project comprises 55 wind turbine generators of 3.6 MW each and is designed to generate 31 million units of clean electricity annually, further advancing Tata Steels decarbonization journey and strengthening TPRELs contribution to Indias renewable energy capacity. The project offsets 26,350 tons of COannually, thereby ensuring a green supply.

One of the key highlights of this project is the strategic unbundling of the scope into multiple packages, all of which were executed directly by TPREL. Rather than relying on OEMs for Balance of Plant (BOP), Civil BOP, Engineering & Construction, Transmission Lines, 33 kV systems, and SY, the project was delivered through a self-EPC model underscoring TPRELs strong in-house capabilities, engineering excellence and its successful execution of a mega scale wind project.

The Karur project overcame several execution challenges through meticulous planning and innovative engineering. Massive turbine components were transported to the site with minimal disruption to local communities, underscoring TPRELs responsible approach to development. Hard rock formations during excavation were efficiently managed with advanced direct-to-hole machinery, while the seamless movement of over 516 cubic meters of concrete in a 12-hour operation reflected the teams strong coordination and project management capabilities.

Despite these challenges, the project was executed at record speed, with the foundation work completed in just 126 days and the installation of the wind turbine generators achieved in 167 days. These milestones highlight TPRELs unmatched project execution capabilities and its ability to deliver large-scale renewable projects with scale, and resilience.

This partnership reinforces TPRELs position as a leader in Indias renewable energy transition, playing a vital role in advancing the countrys target of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. It also reflects TPRELs focus on scaling up wind-led clean energy projects that are reliable, dispatchable, and economically viable.

The Company has a wind energy portfolio exceeding 3.7 GW, with over 1.2 GW operational and the remainder under various stages of development across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

With this project, TPRELs total renewable utility capacity has reached 11.6 GW. Currently, 6.2 GW of this capacity is operational, comprising 5 GW of solar and 1.2 GW of wind energy. Additionally, 5.8 GW is under various stages of implementation, evenly split between 3 GW of solar and 2.8 GW of wind projects. These ongoing projects are expected to be completed in phases over the next 6 to 24 months in a staggered manner.

