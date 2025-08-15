Friday, August 15, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 51.61% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings declined 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 51.61% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.470.31 52 OPM %59.57116.13 -PBDT0.330.42 -21 PBT0.300.42 -29 NP0.300.39 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

