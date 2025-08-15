Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.61% to Rs 0.47 croreNet profit of Chitrakut Holdings declined 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 51.61% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.470.31 52 OPM %59.57116.13 -PBDT0.330.42 -21 PBT0.300.42 -29 NP0.300.39 -23
