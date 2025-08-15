Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 321.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.74% to Rs 87.38 croreNet profit of Orient Green Power Company rose 321.90% to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.74% to Rs 87.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.3863.44 38 OPM %68.8164.34 -PBDT49.8526.81 86 PBT28.806.12 371 NP28.906.85 322
