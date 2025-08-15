Valor Estate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12275.99% to Rs 840.33 croreNet profit of Valor Estate reported to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12275.99% to Rs 840.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales840.336.79 12276 OPM %-3.56-123.12 -PBDT10.04-9.71 LP PBT9.57-10.19 LP NP12.51-13.61 LP
