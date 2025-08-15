Friday, August 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Valor Estate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Valor Estate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 12275.99% to Rs 840.33 crore

Net profit of Valor Estate reported to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12275.99% to Rs 840.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales840.336.79 12276 OPM %-3.56-123.12 -PBDT10.04-9.71 LP PBT9.57-10.19 LP NP12.51-13.61 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

