Marsons consolidated net profit rises 2.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Marsons consolidated net profit rises 2.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 45.94 crore

Net profit of Marsons rose 2.53% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 45.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales45.9444.17 4 OPM %14.989.44 -PBDT6.716.50 3 PBT6.486.32 3 NP6.486.32 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

