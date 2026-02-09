Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 62.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.72% to Rs 978.96 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering declined 62.50% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 978.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 831.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.978.96831.589.6911.6787.9091.1448.6260.2812.5333.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News