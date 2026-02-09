Trident consolidated net profit declines 44.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 1574.46 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 44.49% to Rs 44.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 1574.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1667.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1574.461667.098.6212.82133.68194.3461.79101.7844.2479.70

