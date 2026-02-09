Polychem consolidated net profit rises 1452.27% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 15.69% to Rs 8.65 croreNet profit of Polychem rose 1452.27% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.6510.26 -16 OPM %2.3111.79 -PBDT29.161.54 1794 PBT28.951.28 2162 NP13.660.88 1452
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST