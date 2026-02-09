Polychem consolidated net profit rises 1452.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.69% to Rs 8.65 crore

Net profit of Polychem rose 1452.27% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.6510.262.3111.7929.161.5428.951.2813.660.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News