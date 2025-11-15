Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 11.12 croreNet profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 200.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.129.26 20 OPM %26.3525.49 -PBDT2.251.71 32 PBT0.560.10 460 NP0.240.08 200
