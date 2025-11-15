Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 32.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.75% to Rs 14.97 croreNet profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 32.69% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.75% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.979.43 59 OPM %10.4215.27 -PBDT1.150.90 28 PBT0.860.64 34 NP0.690.52 33
