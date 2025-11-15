Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 164.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 233.85% to Rs 17.36 croreNet profit of Gujarat Cotex rose 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 233.85% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.365.20 234 OPM %2.192.69 -PBDT0.370.14 164 PBT0.370.14 164 NP0.370.14 164
