Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 164.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 164.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 233.85% to Rs 17.36 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex rose 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 233.85% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.365.20 234 OPM %2.192.69 -PBDT0.370.14 164 PBT0.370.14 164 NP0.370.14 164



 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

