Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 33.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.51% to Rs 73.70 croreNet profit of Cubex Tubings rose 33.85% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.51% to Rs 73.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales73.7055.20 34 OPM %4.414.33 -PBDT2.731.99 37 PBT2.451.72 42 NP1.741.30 34
