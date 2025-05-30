G S Auto International standalone net profit declines 75.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 38.30 croreNet profit of G S Auto International declined 75.86% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 38.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 105.80% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.68% to Rs 145.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38.3039.11 -2 145.16150.70 -4 OPM %6.035.73 -7.096.15 - PBDT1.431.32 8 6.344.87 30 PBT0.390.23 70 2.401.01 138 NP0.070.29 -76 1.420.69 106
