Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 42.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.40% to Rs 26.76 croreNet profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 42.33% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.40% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 106.33% to Rs 15.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 101.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.7620.68 29 101.2986.00 18 OPM %25.8624.47 -20.4913.34 - PBDT6.505.06 28 21.7411.35 92 PBT4.823.12 54 16.937.36 130 NP5.013.52 42 15.007.27 106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content