Chordia Food Products standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.78 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 321.05% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Chordia Food Products rose 566.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.