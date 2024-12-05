Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIAN Agro's step-down subsidiary achieves highest-ever power generation and export in Nov'24

CIAN Agro's step-down subsidiary achieves highest-ever power generation and export in Nov'24

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure (CIAN) has acquired 100% stake in Manas Power Ventures (MPVPL) in September 2024 resulting MPVPL as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of CIAN. Consequent to this, Ideal Energy Projects (IEPL) being wholly owned subsidiary of MPVPL, has become Wholly Owned StepDown Subsidiary of CIAN.

The IEPL is engaged in the generation of electricity. The company has a set up of 270 MW Coal based thermal Power Project near Village Bela, Tehsil Umred, District Nagpur of Maharashtra State.

CIAN has expanded its Infrastructure Division through Ideal Energy Projects (IEPL) as Wholly Owned Step-Down Subsidiary.

Ideal Energy Projects (IEPL) has achieved its highest-ever power generation and export levels in the month of November. The company has achieved capacity utilisation of 88.03% and has featured in top 10 private Independent Power Plants (IPP's).The milestone marks a significant leap forward in the region's energy capacity and positions IEPL as a key player in the energy market.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narendra Modi, modi

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate cultural festival focussing on northeast India on Friday

Provident Fund

Enduring slow growth? Consumption funds promise strong long-term returns

PremiumJean Eric Salata, chairperson of EQT Asia and head of Private Capital Asia

EQT Asia scouts opportunities in healthcare, financial services, and infra

fertilizers

Iffco seeks govt nod to launch new nano NPK fertiliser in retail market

PremiumWith the new operational framework for reclassifying foreign portfolio investors (FPI) as foreign direct investment (FDI) upon breaching the 10 per cent threshold, certain overseas funds are set to get more flexibility in their India investments, exp

Foreign investors turn net buyers in second half of November, shows data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon