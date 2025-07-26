Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 18.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 2.35 croreNet profit of Cil Securities declined 18.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.352.55 -8 OPM %25.9630.59 -PBDT0.600.75 -20 PBT0.540.67 -19 NP0.410.50 -18
