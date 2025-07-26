Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 65.38 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 11.99% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 65.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales65.3864.36 2 OPM %12.8811.39 -PBDT10.999.08 21 PBT9.808.07 21 NP6.265.59 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 2.63% in the June 2025 quarter

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 2.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit rises 2.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit rises 2.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Relic Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Relic Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 102.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 102.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Board of Jio Financial to consider proposal for fund raising

Board of Jio Financial to consider proposal for fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon