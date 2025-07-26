3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 2.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 0.91 croreNet profit of 3P Land Holdings declined 2.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.910.89 2 OPM %54.9558.43 -PBDT0.500.52 -4 PBT0.490.51 -4 NP0.370.38 -3
