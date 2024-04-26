Business Standard
Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 55.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 48.50% to Rs 2.97 crore
Net profit of Cil Securities rose 55.74% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.50% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.77% to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 10.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.972.00 49 10.539.72 8 OPM %44.4439.00 -38.6533.54 - PBDT1.290.78 65 3.943.28 20 PBT1.270.76 67 3.843.20 20 NP0.950.61 56 2.882.60 11
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

