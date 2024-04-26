Business Standard
CSB Bank standalone net profit declines 3.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 24.88% to Rs 794.87 crore
Net profit of CSB Bank declined 3.12% to Rs 151.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.88% to Rs 794.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 636.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.56% to Rs 566.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 547.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.21% to Rs 2927.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2319.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income794.87636.49 25 2927.542319.65 26 OPM %52.6858.57 -55.6260.52 - PBDT206.40211.08 -2 761.44733.61 4 PBT206.40211.08 -2 761.44733.61 4 NP151.46156.34 -3 566.82547.36 4
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

