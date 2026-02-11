Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.45% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities rose 6.25% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.45% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.062.3836.4133.190.740.730.680.640.510.48

