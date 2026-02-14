Cindrella Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Financial Services rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.170.1582.3580.000.140.130.140.130.140.10

