Cindrella Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Cindrella Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %00 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP0.010.01 0
