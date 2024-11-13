Cineline India standalone net profit declines 88.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.46% to Rs 55.84 croreNet profit of Cineline India declined 88.30% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.46% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.8463.79 -12 OPM %23.9630.58 -PBDT6.4013.13 -51 PBT0.898.24 -89 NP0.847.18 -88
