Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 235.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 235.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Sales rise 25.29% to Rs 45.08 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 235.38% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 45.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.0835.98 25 OPM %6.542.50 -PBDT2.950.90 228 PBT2.950.90 228 NP2.180.65 235

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

