R K Swamy standalone net profit declines 61.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.48% to Rs 20.93 croreNet profit of R K Swamy declined 61.62% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.48% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.9339.11 -46 OPM %-8.8926.44 -PBDT3.928.94 -56 PBT2.757.57 -64 NP2.135.55 -62
