Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Optiemus Infracom Ltd, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd and Scoda Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2025.

Cinevista Ltd soared 11.48% to Rs 23.88 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63907 shares in the past one month.

 

Optiemus Infracom Ltd surged 10.94% to Rs 681.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20765 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd spiked 10.50% to Rs 9.26. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aban Offshore Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 56.66. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27684 shares in the past one month.

Scoda Tubes Ltd exploded 9.97% to Rs 201.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Rajesh Power gains on securing Rs 60-cr order for power project in Gandhinagar

Sensex slides 237 pts; Nifty below 24,800; IT shares slide

India's oilmeal export rises 4% in May-25

Optiemus Infracom jumps after arm partners with OnePlus to manufacture IoT devices in India

Electronics Mart India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

