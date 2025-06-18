Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Electronics Mart India shares soar 18%; sees record surge on heavy volumes

Electronics Mart India shares rose over 18 per cent to see the steepest rise ever amid heavy volumes

Electronics Mart shares have gained for the third straight day (Representational image)

Shares of Electronics Mart India Ltd. saw their steepest rise ever on Wednesday as the stock soared over 18 per cent amid heavy volumes in an otherwise muted market. 
 
The diversified retail firm's stock rose as much as 18.09 per cent during the day to ₹158.75 per share, the biggest rise ever since listing. The stock pared some gains to trade 15.2 per cent higher at ₹154.9 apiece, compared to a 0.17 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:18 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, and have surged over 30 per cent from its recent lows of ₹116.8, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 6.75 per cent this year, compared to a 4.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Electronics Mart has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,907.82 crore, according to BSE data. 

Electronics Mart India volume spike

 
 
Trading volumes for the scrip were five times the average for this time of day, according to Bloomberg. The trading volume was 3.43 million shares, five times the 20-day average of 731,169 shares for this time of day.
 
As per the data from the National Stock Exchange, only 20.32 per cent of the total shares traded on Wednesday were delivery-based, while the other were intraday trades. The stock was the best performer among its peers.

Electronics Mart India Q4 results, business updates

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 22.42 per cent to ₹31.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared with ₹40.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of March 2024. Revenue rose 12.78 per cent to ₹1,718.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter, from ₹1,524.23 crore in the same period last year.
 
Earlier this month, the company said it commenced commercial operations in two locations. One was under 'Bajaj Electronics' in Andhra Pradesh, while the other was under 'Electronics Mart' in Delhi.  
 
In an interview with another media, Premchand Devarakonda, chief financial officer of Electronics Mart, said that it plans to add around 25 new stores this year, with six to seven located in the NCR region and the rest in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He expects the company to post 6-7 per cent same-store sales growth and 12 per cent revenue growth in the current financial year.   

About Electronics Mart

The company operate business activities across three channels of retail, wholesale and e-commerce. It offers a diversified range of products with a focus on large appliances (air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and refrigerators), mobiles and small appliances, IT and others. 
 
Their offering includes more than 6,000 SKUs across product categories from more than 70 consumer durable and electronic brands. The company's business model is a mix of ownership. 

