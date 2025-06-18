Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Electronics Mart India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2025.

Electronics Mart India Ltd surged 17.19% to Rs 157.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

GMM Pfaudler Ltd spiked 4.89% to Rs 1166. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7969 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Wellness Ltd soared 4.75% to Rs 2038.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3610 shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd exploded 3.79% to Rs 90.86. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67566 shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd advanced 3.69% to Rs 839. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yen steady near 145.4 as weak data drags sentiment

Supervisory Data Quality Index score of Scheduled Commercial Banks improves

UGRO Capital jumps on Rs 1,400 crore all-cash acquisition of Profectus Capital

Sammaan Capital reappoints Naveen Uppal as chief risk officer

Premier Explosives bags Rs 2-cr defence order from international client

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

