Optiemus Infracom jumps after arm partners with OnePlus to manufacture IoT devices in India

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Optiemus Infracom surged 8.88% to Rs 668.50 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Optiemus Electronics (OEL), has collaborated with OnePlus to locally manufacture and deliver premium Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India.

According to an exchange filing, the partnership supports OnePlus long-term vision for India and aligns with its recent Project Starlight initiative aimed at enhancing localisation efforts. OnePlus has expanded its local manufacturing capabilities beyond smartphones, with its IoT product portfolio now being produced at OELs Noida facility.

OnePlus key IoT offerings include True Wireless Stereo (TWS) devices and wireless neckbands, designed to deliver the brands signature high performance across various price segments, catering to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

 

As a principal manufacturing partner, OEL will provide the necessary support to increase bill of materials (BOM) localisation, reduce costs, and enhance supply chain resilience for OnePlus. The collaboration has already commenced with the local production of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3a popular neckband device known for ultra-low latency, deep bass, clear audio quality, and a blend of style and comfort.

Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India, shared, "At OnePlus, India has always been at the heart of our journey. Our partnership with OEL to manufacture IoT products locally reflects our strong commitment to Project Starlight. This collaboration is not just about technologyits about empowering local communities, creating meaningful innovation, and bringing smarter, more connected experiences to our India community."

Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman, Optiemus Group said, We are driven by a vision to become the most trusted and valued electronics manufacturer. Our collaboration with OnePlus marks a significant step in this journey, as we come together to co-create a future shaped by innovation and excellence. We specialize in transforming ideas into reality, and this partnership empowers us to manufacture high-quality IoT products. Together, we will continue to explore new frontiers and remain committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of electronics manufacturing in India.

Optiemus Electronics, engaged in the business of electronics manufacturing in India, provides end-to-end solutions to global and Indian brands encompassing world class manufacturing, supply chain management and repair/refurbishment. OEL has two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 6.6% to Rs 22.46 crore while net sales fell 8.3% to Rs 449.26 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

