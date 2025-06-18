Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's oilmeal export rises 4% in May-25

India's oilmeal export rises 4% in May-25

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of May, 2025, provisionally reporting it at 315,326 tons compared to 302,280 tons in May 2024 i.e. up by 4%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to May 2025 reported at 781,189 tons compared to 767,436 tons during the same period of last year i.e. marginally up by 1.79%.

