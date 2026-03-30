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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla announces change in MD and Global CEO / SMPs

Cipla announces change in MD and Global CEO / SMPs

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

With effect from 01 April 2026

The board of Cipla at its meeting held on 30 March 2026 has accepted the following -

Upon Achin Gupta taking charge as the Managing Director and Global Chief Executive officer, the following officials, who report directly to Mr Achin Gupta, have been categorised as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company w.e.f. 1 April 2026:

Saurabh Gambhir, Head - Strategy and M&A (Global)
Satyavan Manikani, Chief Portfolio Head Global

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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